Five local students get 'High School Athlete of the Year' honors

Each year a few elite high school athletes are honored by the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, as "high school athlete of the year". This summer, five more athletes will get the award at the 36th Dinner and Induction Ceremony.

The honored athletes are Allie Dunn, Grace Christian Academy girls soccer; Keondra McKinney, Fulton High School girls basketball; and male students Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball; Davis Shore, Christian Academy of Knoxville golf; and Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School football and basketball.

This dinner induction ceremony will be held at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 3. Former Tennessee football player and motivational speaker, Inky Johnson, will serve as a guest speaker.

Tickets for the GKSHOF Dinner and Induction Ceremony are available for purchase at www.gkshof.org.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

