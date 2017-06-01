Former Bearden high standout uses pro baseball career to help youth

Bearden High School graduate and former professional baseball player, Brett Carroll, is using his pro experience to impact youth in Knoxville.

After his baseball career ended, Carroll gravitated toward coaching when he realized he had a passion to help kids.

He later launched BC Athletics, an organization whose goal is to "Build players skills from the inside out." BC Athletics provides baseball camps, lessons and team access to their training facility.

For the second year in a row, they're hosting summer camps for kids, and just wrapped up the first camp of the season on Thursday.

Creating a positive environment for the campers is key for Carroll.

"When you think about youth sports and the pros and cons of youth sports and the way it is today, that's one thing why we want to try to put on summer camps like this.," said Carroll. "Kids can see a different experience of how to go about learning the game and playing the game and then having quality guys around them to teach them the game as well." BC Athletics has camps for kids ages 5-10 on June 19-21, and July 10-12, and for kids ages 11-14 on July 17-20.

© 2017 WBIR.COM