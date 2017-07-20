Bridgette Gordon of the USA shoots the ball during a game against the USSR at the Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: Joe Patronite, This content is subject to copyright.)

Olympic gold medalist and former Lady Vol, Bridgette Gordon, returns to Rocky Top as an assistant, UT Head Coach Holly Warlick announced.

Gordon has a long and impressive resume as a play and coach. She helped Tennessee to two NCAA titles and two other Final Four appearances. Gordon also won an Olympic gold medal in 1988, played overseas and in the WNBA, and has 14 years of experience in the coaching ranks.

She comes to Knoxville from Wichita State, where she held the roles of assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in her seven-season tenure at WSU. She also helped the team to their first three NCAA Tournament appearances in school history.

Gordon is a gifted recruiter, and in addition to helping Shockers land the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history in their 2012-13 class, she served as a WBNA scout as well.

"Bridgette is not only a fantastic recruiter, but she also is an experienced floor coach who holds players accountable," said Warlick. "She has a great love for Tennessee, coaches with passion, cares about people, embodies loyalty and is invested in the history and future of this program. I can't wait to hit the ground running with Bridgette on our staff."







Following her collegiate career, Gordon played professionally in Italy, where she was a perennial all-star and won seven Italian Championships and two European Cups (1994 & 1996), and Turkey, before a two-year stint with the WNBA's Sacramento Monarchs.

© 2017 WBIR.COM