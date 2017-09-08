Former Vol Eric Berry to get MRI after injury in KC win over NE

Photo: Greg Cooper/USA Today Sports

Former Vol great Eric Berry is having an MRI on Friday to check the extent of an Achilles injury he suffered Thursday night during the Chief-Patriots game, Kansas City announced Friday.

The star safety, whose younger brothers Evan and Elliott now play for the University of Tennessee, was hurt in the fourth quarter.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters afterward the MRI will clarify the extent of Berry's injury.

Former Vol Eric Berry was selected to the 2015 All-Pro team (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

The Chiefs beat New England 42-27 at Foxborough, Mass. It was a huge upset, but losing Berry would be bad news for Kansas City.

On Thursday night, Reid said: “As far as injuries go, Eric Berry looks like he has an Achilles tendon potential tear.”

Berry made seven tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, before suffering the injury.

Last season, the eight-year veteran made 77 tackles and had four interceptions.

Berry put on a free clinic at Fulton on Saturday. (Photo: WBIR)

Berry was a fan favorite at UT during the 2007-09 seasons. The Georgia native was an All-American who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2009.

Two years ago, in the middle of his NFL career, he overcame Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Berry occasionally returns to Tennessee for fundraisers and inspirational events.

