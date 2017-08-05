LONDON - Former Vol Justin Gatlin won the 100m final at the 2017 World Championships in London Saturday afternoon.
The five-time Olympic medalist beat Usain Bolt in Bolt's final 100 meter race.
Gatlin finished with a final time of 9.92 seconds.
Social media is chirping and cheering for Gatlin's win. University of Tennessee's track and field team is proud of his win.
#Respect for the GREAT @justingatlin! Proud of you Justin! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/OAivu46eRq— UT Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) August 5, 2017
Gatlin says he worked hard for this day.
"I dreamed about this day, I worked hard for this day." #VFL Justin Gatlin after beating Usain Bolt and winning the 100m at #London2017— Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) August 5, 2017
