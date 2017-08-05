LONDON, ENGLAND - Justin Gatlin wears his national flag around his shoulders following his win in the Men's 100 metres final in 9.92 seconds. Day two of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthias Hangst, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON - Former Vol Justin Gatlin won the 100m final at the 2017 World Championships in London Saturday afternoon.

The five-time Olympic medalist beat Usain Bolt in Bolt's final 100 meter race.

Gatlin finished with a final time of 9.92 seconds.

Social media is chirping and cheering for Gatlin's win. University of Tennessee's track and field team is proud of his win.

Gatlin says he worked hard for this day.

"I dreamed about this day, I worked hard for this day." #VFL Justin Gatlin after beating Usain Bolt and winning the 100m at #London2017 — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) August 5, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM