Former Vol QB Sheriron Jones transfering to junior college

Sheriron Jones (Photo: Custom)

Redshirt sophomore Sheriron Jones expects to return to FBS in 2018, but for now the former Vol quarterback is heading to junior college.

According to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.com, Jones signed with Independence Community College.

This is the quarterback's third college transfer. He briefly left Tennessee for Colorado in January, 2016 but transferred back a few weeks later.

Jones left the Vol program after slipping down the depth chart behind front-runners Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady.

