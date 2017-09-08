Friday Night High School Football: Week 4

WBIR
Derek Hunt gets his first win as head coach in the intense rivalry series. A back-and-forth game with a great fourth quarter ends with a 28-24 Rebels victory.

Anderson County 49, Clinton 10


 

Maryville 28, Alcoa 24


 

Fulton 20, Austin-East 14


 

Farragut 41, Oak Ridge 0


 

Heritage 47, William Blount 34


 

Greenback 23, The King's Academy 12

Oneida 13, Harriman 7


