Close Friday Night High School Football: Week 4 Derek Hunt gets his first win as head coach in the intense rivalry series. A back-and-forth game with a great fourth quarter ends with a 28-24 Rebels victory. WBIR 1:39 AM. EDT September 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Anderson County 49, Clinton 10 Maryville 28, Alcoa 24 Fulton 20, Austin-East 14 Farragut 41, Oak Ridge 0 Heritage 47, William Blount 34 Greenback 23, The King's Academy 12 Oneida 13, Harriman 7 © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories How could Hurricane Irma impact East Tennessee? Sep. 7, 2017, 8:08 p.m. Smokies prepare storms from Hurricane Irma Sep. 8, 2017, 10:44 p.m. UT grad completes Appalachian Trail hike for cancer… Sep. 8, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs