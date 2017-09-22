Close Friday Night High School Football: Week 6 The team gives out their helmet stickers to Coalfield's Parker McKinney; Rockwood's Zander Price; Grace Christian's Cody Estep; and Powell's Walker Trusley. WBIR 12:40 AM. EDT September 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Maryville 41, Fulton 12 Loudon 43, Northview 35 Pigeon Forge 28, Cocke County 21 Midway 44, Tellico Plains 43 Kingston 42, Stone Memorial 15 Brentwood Academy 50, Knoxville Catholic 14 © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Tell it to the T: Vol fans optimistc about remaing schedule Sep 22, 2017, 11:42 p.m. Fall has arrived! Meanwhile, temperatures will stay… Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m. Zach Adams found guilty in Holly Bobo murder, rape case Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs