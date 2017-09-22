WBIR
Friday Night High School Football: Week 6

The team gives out their helmet stickers to Coalfield's Parker McKinney; Rockwood's Zander Price; Grace Christian's Cody Estep; and Powell's Walker Trusley.

Maryville 41, Fulton 12 

Loudon 43, Northview 35

Pigeon Forge 28, Cocke County 21

Midway 44, Tellico Plains 43


Kingston 42, Stone Memorial 15


Brentwood Academy 50, Knoxville Catholic 14


