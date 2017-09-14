WBIR
Close

Fulmer revisits Vols 2001 win over Gators

Former Vols head coach Phillip Fulmer revisits 2001 win over Florida.

Chierstin Susel , WBIR 7:22 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

Former Tennessee football head coach, Phillip Fulmer, recalls the Vols 34-32 win over Florida in 2001. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories