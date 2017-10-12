Get to know Vol midfielder Katie Cousins

The Tennessee soccer team has had a lot of success this season and usually great teams have great chemistry. Midfielder Katie Cousins plays a big role in that.

Cousins made her return to the team this season after taking a year off to play for the U-20 Women's National Team and compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"It was amazing just to represent our country," said Cousins, Our team is really, really close. We got along great and we absolutely loved each other and still do. It was awesome to play on the field too. It's so competitive and fun and we did pretty well."

"Her own standard and her own expectations of herself and those around her have risen because of that experience for her," said head coach Brian Penksy. "Therefore While we were gutted to not have her representing our program and representing herself there. We're now gaining and seeing the benefits within our program because she's just making everybody and our entire program that much better."

Cousins has helped the team to a 12-1-1 overall record and one of the best starts in program history. She's clearly a standout player, but perhaps one of her best traits is her quirky personality.

"She is a practical joker," said Pensky. "She's calmed those down, we had to have a little heart to heart before she got here, but she showed me some of her pranks she showed me on some of her teachers and coaches", said we haven't seen a whole lot of that since she got here, but she certainly has that side to here.

Katie says her best prank was against her high school basketball coach, when she took one thousand cotton balls in the winter time, soaked them in water and stuck them to his car to freeze over night.

"He didn't talk to me for a week," said Cousins.

When she's not on soccer field, Katie also likes to hunt and fish. She fishes with her teammate Ryle O'Keefe.

She's so unassuming and quiet through all of her successes as an athlete, but she's a very special and unique human being as well.

Tennessee will host Georgia Friday night in their second-to-last home game of the season.

