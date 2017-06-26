WBIR
Gibbs softball celebrates state title

The Gibbs High School 2017 state championship visits the WBIR studio to talk about their title.

WBIR 1:20 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

The Gibbs 2017 AAA state championship softball team stops by the WBIR studio to talk about their state title. 

