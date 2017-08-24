GoVols247: Injury diagnosis for Vols' Smith improves

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Smith catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first half against Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

By: Wes Rucker

Josh Smith hasn’t gotten many good breaks on the injury front throughout his Tennessee career.

Until now, it seems.

After initially suggesting the fifth-year senior wide receiver would miss four-to-eight weeks with an unspecified collarbone injury, Vols coach Butch Jones reversed course after Thursday’s practice, saying Smith had only an AC sprain in his shoulder and could be back as soon as next week.

Jones suggested only a vague timetable, saying the former Christian Academy of Knoxville star could be back in one-to-four weeks.

