GoVols247: Starting defensive end, Darrell Taylor, suspended

KNOXVILLE - Vols defensive end Darrell Taylor, who was involved in an altercation with left freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith during practice last week, has been suspended for an unspecified length of time, multiple sources told GoVols247 on Monday morning.
Tennessee coach Butch Jones will hold his weekly press conference later Monday afternoon.
