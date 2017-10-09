GoVols247: Starting defensive end, Darrell Taylor, suspended

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall is tackled by Tennessee defensive lineman Darrell Taylor on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt. Tennessee won 42-41 in two overtimes. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Vols defensive end Darrell Taylor, who was involved in an altercation with left freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith during practice last week, has been suspended for an unspecified length of time, multiple sources told GoVols247 on Monday morning.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones will hold his weekly press conference later Monday afternoon.

