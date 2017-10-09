WBIR
Close

GoVols247: Starting defensive end, Darrell Taylor, suspended

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Darrell Taylor

GoVols247 , WBIR 11:06 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Vols defensive end Darrell Taylor, who was involved in an altercation with left freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith during practice last week, has been suspended for an unspecified length of time, multiple sources told GoVols247 on Monday morning.

READ: GoVols247| Vols suspend starting DE

Tennessee coach Butch Jones will hold his weekly press conference later Monday afternoon.

GoVols247


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories