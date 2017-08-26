GoVols247: Tennessee Linebacker suffers knee injury

By: Patrick Brown
Tennessee is dealing with an injury scare involving a key defensive player a little more than a week before the season opener.
Middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. suffered a knee injury during Friday's practice, multiple sources indicated to the GoVols247 staff on Friday evening and throughout the course of Saturday.
The junior, an SEC All-Freshman team selection in 2015, continues to be evaluated and there's nothing firm regarding a timetable or the severity of the injury.
