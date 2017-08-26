GoVols247: Tennessee Linebacker suffers knee injury

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Terrell Newby (34) is stopped by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. (34) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

By: Patrick Brown

Tennessee is dealing with an injury scare involving a key defensive player a little more than a week before the season opener.

Middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. suffered a knee injury during Friday's practice, multiple sources indicated to the GoVols247 staff on Friday evening and throughout the course of Saturday.

The junior, an SEC All-Freshman team selection in 2015, continues to be evaluated and there's nothing firm regarding a timetable or the severity of the injury.

