GoVols247: Tennessee safety sidelined by knee injury

Todd Kelly Jr. wearing the No. 24 in honor of Zaevion Dobson

By: Ryan Callahan

Tennessee senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. is expected to miss the 23rd-ranked Vols' SEC opener Saturday at No. 24 Florida with a knee injury that could require season-ending surgery, sources told GoVols247 on Friday.

Never question the Lord, He always has a plan and a reason for everything ! — Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) September 16, 2017

As GoVols247's Grant Ramey reported Friday evening, Kelly has been bothered by a nagging knee injury since last season, and he could decide to undergo season-ending surgery to address the issue. If he undergoes surgery, he likely would have the option of taking a medical redshirt this season and returning next year as a fifth-year senior.

A team spokesman declined to comment Friday night.

