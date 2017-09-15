WBIR
Close

GoVols247: Tennessee safety sidelined by knee injury

What Tennessee needs to do to beat Florida, plus predictions for the game on Saturday.

WBIR 11:51 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

By: Ryan Callahan 

Tennessee senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. is expected to miss the 23rd-ranked Vols' SEC opener Saturday at No. 24 Florida with a knee injury that could require season-ending surgery, sources told GoVols247 on Friday.

 

 

As GoVols247's Grant Ramey reported Friday evening, Kelly has been bothered by a nagging knee injury since last season, and he could decide to undergo season-ending surgery to address the issue. If he undergoes surgery, he likely would have the option of taking a medical redshirt this season and returning next year as a fifth-year senior.

A team spokesman declined to comment Friday night.

For the rest of the article, check out GoVols247.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories