GoVols247: Tennessee WR expected to sit out season opener

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Smith catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first half against Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

By: Ryan Callahan

Tennessee senior wide receiver Josh Smith wore street clothes during early pregame warmups Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he's not expected to play in the Vols' season opener against Georgia Tech.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones said Friday that Smith's availability would be a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury he suffered last month near the end of preseason camp. He wore a green, non-contact jersey during practice leading up to Monday's game.

FOR THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE, VISIT GOVOLS247

© 2017 WBIR.COM