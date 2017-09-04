GoVols247: Tennessee WR expected to sit out season opener

By: Ryan Callahan
Tennessee senior wide receiver Josh Smith wore street clothes during early pregame warmups Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he's not expected to play in the Vols' season opener against Georgia Tech.
Tennessee coach Butch Jones said Friday that Smith's availability would be a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury he suffered last month near the end of preseason camp. He wore a green, non-contact jersey during practice leading up to Monday's game.
