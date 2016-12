Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks with guard Jordan Bone during the second half against the Chattanooga Mocs at Thompson-Boling Arena on Nov. 11, 2016. Chattanooga won 82-69. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

Freshman point guard Jordan Bone looked so good in Tennessee's shootaround Thursday morning at Freedom Hall, Rick Barnes thought he'd play later that night.

"Believe it or not, when we were over here, I thought Jordan Bone would play," Barnes said after Tennessee's 72-68 win over ETSU.

Well, almost.

