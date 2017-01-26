govols247: Vols land in-state punter as preferred walk-on

By Ryan Callahan / govols247.com
Senior kicker/punter Adam Williams of Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, Tenn., announced Thursday morning on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Williams chose the Vols over scholarship offers from Ball State and South Alabama, along with Football Championship Subdivision programs Austin Peay, Chattanooga and The Citadel.
Williams is ranked the nation's No. 11 punter in the 2017 class by Kohl's Professional Camps. He's also ranked the nation's No. 50 kicker by Kohl's.
