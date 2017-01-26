govols247: Vols land in-state punter as preferred walk-on

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts to his team scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

By Ryan Callahan / govols247.com

Senior kicker/punter Adam Williams of Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, Tenn., announced Thursday morning on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Williams chose the Vols over scholarship offers from Ball State and South Alabama, along with Football Championship Subdivision programs Austin Peay, Chattanooga and The Citadel.

Williams is ranked the nation's No. 11 punter in the 2017 class by Kohl's Professional Camps. He's also ranked the nation's No. 50 kicker by Kohl's.

