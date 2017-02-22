Grace Christian wins 3-A Championship with pair of free throws

TELLICO PLAINS - Grace Christian faced Harriman in the District 3-A title game on Wednesday.

The Rams already beat the Blue Devils twice this season, giving them their only district losses. Beating them a third time would be a tall task.

Harriman got off to a hot 8-0 run to start the game, but Grace quickly caught up to take a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 5 point lead into the break.

It was a close one the rest of the way, but things really got heated in the final minutes.

The game was all tied up multiple times and with mere seconds left on the clock, the score was 66-66.

Sophomore CJ Gettelfinger drew a foul with 4.5 seconds to go and drains both shots to seal the deal on a 68-66 win.

Gettlefinger was named District 3-A MVP.

