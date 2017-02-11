Grant Williams scores 30 points, blames loss on himself
Tennessee's Grant Williams scored a game-high and career-high-tying 30 points in the Vols 76-75 loss to Georgia. Despite the outstanding offensive output, Williams blames the loss on himself. Teammate Kyle Alexander comes to his defense.
WBIR 8:07 PM. EST February 11, 2017
