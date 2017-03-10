Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announces 2017 Class

The Hall of Fame will honor five local high school athletes on July 24. (Photo: Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame)

The 36th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner and Introduction Ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 3 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Tennessee football legend Inky Johnson will be a guest speaker.

The class of 2017 was announced on Thursday. It is a heavy hitter.

A few names to highlight, George Quarles, former Maryville high school football coach. Quarles won 250 games during his time at Maryville, including leading the Rebels to 11 state championships. Quarles now works as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Furman.

Jim Haslam, the founder of Pilot Corporation, will be a part of the class as well. Haslam played tackle for Tennessee on the 1951 national championship team.

Dawn Marsh, a Lady Vol point guard from 1984-1988 helped Pat Summitt and the program win their first ever NCAA championship.

And for the Ice Bear fans out there, Kevin Swider! He's a three time Southern Professional League champion as well as a three time league MVP. His jersey hangs in the rafters at the Civic Coliseum.

Other 2017 inductees include:

-Buck Vaughn (Founder)

-Todd Collins (Football)

-Rod Delmonico (Coaching)

-J.J. McCleskey (Football)

-Art Reynolds (All Around)

-Rebecca O'Connor (Bowling)

Tickets for the event are $150 each or $1,400 for a table of 10.

Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves over 7,900 youth and teens at 19 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties.

To purchase tickets, you can visit www.gkshof.org.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, visit www.bgctnv.org.

