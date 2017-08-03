Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2017

The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame started in the early 1980s when lumber company owner Buck Vaughn had a dream about it.

Thursday night, the hall inducted its 36th class, which includes its founder, Vaughn.

The organization changed the name of its Thanks for the Memories Award to the Emmet P. Buck Vaughn Legacy Award. The 1987 Lady Vols national championship team received that honor this year.

This year’s inductees include: Buck Vaughn, Founder; Jim Haslam, Athlete and Contributor; Todd Collins, Football; Rod Delmonico, Coaching; George Quarles, Coaching; J.J. McCleskey, Football; Kevin Swider, Hockey; Art Reynolds, All Around; Dawn Marsh, Basketball; and Rebecca O’Connor, Bowling.

Special award presentations include: Ott Defoe, Chad Pennington Professional Athlete of the Year; Eddie Courtney, Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award; Skyler Merrell, Will McKamey Spirit Award; 1987 Lady Vols National Championship Team, Emmet P. Buck Vaughn Legacy Award; and Larry Cox, Special Recognition.

High School Athletes of the Year are: Allie Dunn, Grace Christian Academy girls soccer; Keondra McKinney, Fulton High School girls basketball; and male students Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball; Davis Shore, Christian Academy of Knoxville golf; and Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School football and basketball.

