Greeneville soccer advances to state semifinals

The Greeneville boys soccer team took on Jackson Christian in a state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

The Green Devils dominated this game, controlling time of possession and only allowing one shot on goal all day.

They unleashed in the second period, scoring three goals to help them to a 4-0 win.

Greeneville advances to the semifinals and will play Christ Presbyterian on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

