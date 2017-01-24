Hardin Valley gets baseball season started with banquet and advice

Hardin Valley Baseball held their Lead Off dinner tonight to get the baseball season started. A silent auction helped to raise money for the program.

A few local baseball stars were in attendance, speaking to the parents and players after dinner. There was pitcher Chad Bell, who plays for the Texas Rangers organization, Chad Zurcher, who was drafted by the Mets and is now the director of operations for the University of Tennessee's baseball team, and Bryce Brentz, a player with the Red Sox organization.

Jared Brentz also spoke with the players and their family at the dinner. Bryce and Jared are twins, Jared, however, was born with a birth defect in his lower legs. As a result, he had his feet and ankles amputated when he was 12 years old. Brentz is now a golfing star, a Paralong Drive world champion, holding the world record for longest drive at 409 yards.

Jared spoke to these young players on the power of determination and the human spirit.

"I'm a big believer in choice," Brentz said, "no matter how bad the circumstance may be, you have the choice of 'okay, either I'm going to define the situation or it's going to define me.' No matter what comes across, you have the choice to either make it or break it."

