Harriman wins nail-biter over Clay County for Class A Title

MURFREESBORO - The Harriman Blue Devils beat Clay County 74-73 to win their first State Championship since 1995.

Despite an incredible performance by Mr. Basketball award recipient Tyreke Key who scored a tournament record 40 points, the Blue Devils found away to finish one point ahead.

"I told our guys that we were not going to stop him," said Harriman Head Coach Shay Shannon. "Nobody has stopped him. He's an amazing basketball player. We tried to make it as tough as we could and he still scored 40. You have to give him a ton of credit. He played unbelievable."

Key hit a three-pointer with one second left on the clock to make it a one point game, but Harriman held the ball as time expired.

The Blue Devils finished with a 33-6 record, and came together as a team at the right time.

"I've watched boys grow into young men. That's on and off the floor. I’m very proud of them. This last month, they have really come on and come together as a team and I’m really proud of them," said Coach Shannon.

© 2017 WBIR.COM