Help Farragut athlete become Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year

Thirteen-year-old Avery Flatford has come into the national spotlight recently.

A rising athlete at Farragut Middle School, the softball player aims to be the first collegiate softball pitcher with cystic fibrosis.

Avery hopes to share her story by winning Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year, a national award honored to an athlete with cystic fibrosis. The Boomer Esiason Foundation raises money to research and help those with the disease.

Team Boomer, part of the organization, encourages children with cystic fibrosis to participate in sports.

You can vote here to help an East Tennessee athlete win the national award.

