Austin-East's Hunter wins Defensive Player of the Week

Congratulations to Chris Hunter, our defensive player of the week!

Hunter made eight tackles and two interceptions in the Austin-East Roadrunners' 36-6 win over Kingston in Week 3.

The Army commit is talented on both sides of the ball - he's the Roadrunners' quarterback - but has made key plays at linebacker when his team has needed him the most. He'll play that position in college.





