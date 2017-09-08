WBIR
Austin-East's Hunter wins Defensive Player of the Week

Army commit and Austin-East quarterback Chris Hunter is also a stud on defense.

Congratulations to Chris Hunter, our defensive player of the week!

Hunter made eight tackles and two interceptions in the Austin-East Roadrunners' 36-6 win over Kingston in Week 3. 

The Army commit is talented on both sides of the ball - he's the Roadrunners' quarterback - but has made key plays at linebacker when his team has needed him the most. He'll play that position in college.


 

