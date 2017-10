Joseph Guinn (Photo: WBIR)

Congratulations to Joseph Guinn, our Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7!

The junior has impressed this season for CAK. He led the Warriors to their first win of the season last Friday with an outstanding defensive performance - 10 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Guinn has also started taking reps at center on offense for CAK.

© 2017 WBIR.COM