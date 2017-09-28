Defensive player of the week: Carter's Caleb Wolfe

Carter linebacker Caleb Wolfe wins the week 6 defensive player of the week. (Photo: WBIR)

Caleb Wolfe hasn't always played linebacker.

In fact, he's almost NEVER played linebacker.

"I was just messing around in practice saying, 'let me play it, let me play it, let me play it,'" Wolfe said.

Well, his coaches finally let him play it, and he didn't disappoint. In his first game at his new position, Wolfe recorded 10 tackles, two of them for loss and a sack.

Head football coach, Derrek Witt is in his first year as the main man at Carter. He said he's glad to have players like Caleb on his team, especially after he battled back from a foot injury earlier this year.

"For him to be able to come back and play that position we asked him to last week," said Witt, "it was truly above and beyond what we even thought was possible."

Wolfe and the Hornets will play Fulton on Friday.

