Kingston's Tyler Thurman wins Defensive Player of the Week

Kingston's Tyler Thurman win our defensive player of the week!

Just because its Fall Break, doesn't mean Kingston takes a break. Same goes for senior Tyler Thurman.

Last week's 12 tackle performance won him our Defensive Player of the Week. He also recovered a fumble.

Thurman plays on both sides of the line for the Yellow Jackets. He's being recruited by a number of schools in East Tennessee to play at the next level as well.

Thurman enjoys the physicality of playing on the offensive and defensive line.

When he's not on the football field, Thurman practices the banjo.

Kingston and Thurman will take on Alcoa Friday night.

