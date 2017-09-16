WBIR
VOTE: High school football defensive player of the week

Our helmet stickers go to: Jack Sompayrac of Knox Catholic; Gary Rankin of Alcoa; Morgan Ernst of Webb; and Cam Burden of Sevier County.

WBIR 5:47 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

It's time to honor the best defensive high school football player of the week!  

Cast your ballot in the poll below by Tuesday, Sept. 19 at noon. We'll reveal the winner on Thursday during our 11 p.m. sportscast.

WEEK 1 WINNER: Sequoyah's Trace Benson, who overcame injuries and a position change to turn in a winning performance.

WEEK 2 WINNER: Webb's Morgan Ernst, whose commitment to football is rivaled only by the commitment to his country.

WEEK 3 WINNER: Austin-East's Chris Hunter, an Army-bound athlete who's a great talent on either side of the ball.

WEEK 4 WINNER: Cosby's Ty Way, a talented two-way player.

