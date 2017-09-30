Football Player (Photo: digitalskillet, (c) digitalskillet)

It's time to honor the best defensive high school football player of the week!

Cast your ballot in the poll below by Tuesday, Oct. 3 at noon. We'll reveal the winner on Thursday during our 11 p.m. sportscast.

WEEK 1 WINNER: Sequoyah's Trace Benson, who overcame injuries and a position change to turn in a winning performance.

WEEK 2 WINNER: Webb's Morgan Ernst, whose commitment to football is rivaled only by the commitment to his country.

WEEK 3 WINNER: Austin-East's Chris Hunter, an Army-bound athlete who's a great talent on either side of the ball.

WEEK 4 WINNER: Cosby's Ty Way, a talented two-way player.

WEEK 5 WINNER: Central's Xavier Washington, a leader on a relatively young Bobcats team.

WEEK 6 WINNER: Carter's Caleb Wolfe, who's shining in his first go-round at linebacker.

