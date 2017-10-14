VOTE: High school football defensive player of the week (Week 9)

Football Player (Photo: digitalskillet, (c) digitalskillet)

It's time to honor the best defensive high school football player of the week!

Cast your ballot in the poll below by Tuesday, Oct. 17 at noon. We'll reveal the winner on Thursday during our 11 p.m. sportscast.

WEEK 1 WINNER: Sequoyah's Trace Benson, who overcame injuries and a position change to turn in a winning performance.

WEEK 2 WINNER: Webb's Morgan Ernst, whose commitment to football is rivaled only by the commitment to his country.

WEEK 3 WINNER: Austin-East's Chris Hunter, an Army-bound athlete who's a great talent on either side of the ball.

WEEK 4 WINNER: Cosby's Ty Way, a talented two-way player.

WEEK 5 WINNER: Central's Xavier Washington, a leader on a relatively young Bobcats team.

WEEK 6 WINNER: Carter's Caleb Wolfe, who's shining in his first go-round at linebacker.

WEEK 7 WINNER: CAK's Joseph Guinn, a silent leader who propelled the Warriors to their first win of 2017.

WEEK 8 WINNER: Kingston's Tyler Thurman, who wears a size-17 shoe and plays the banjo.

