Xavier Washington wins Defensive Player of the Week

Congratulations to Xavier Washington, our Defensive Player of the Week!

Washington dazzled in Central's 28-12 win over Seymour, recording seven tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

"I try to be a leader for my team," the junior defensive back said. "The coaches look for to be a leader so I just try to go from there. Be a leader at one point and being a friend at the other. When [my teammates] are having a bad day, to help them and go from there."

Coach Bryson Rosser had the privilege to coach both Xavier and his older brother, Cedric.

"Xavier does everything not to be in his brother's shadow," Rosser said with a smile. "He has unbelievable personality. He's that kid who makes you laugh, even when you don't want to and you're getting on him. But he works really hard. He's a beast in the weight room. On the field he's starting to play a little more consistently, with a whole lot more energy."





It's been a rough start for the Bobcats, who have followed 2016's trip to the state championship game with a 2-3 record through the first half of the season.

"We're a different team," Washington said of the comparison. "We bring different aspects to the game that we play. The other team was experienced; we don't have a lot of experience. We're just trying to get used to it.

"It's most definitely frustrating," Washington said. "But it's never too late to turn it around."





