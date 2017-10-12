TKA's Brandon Burgess win Offensive Player of the Week

Brandon Burgess is this week's offensive player of the week! (Photo: WBIR)

Brandon Burgess of The King's Academy is our High School Football Offensive player of the week.

He led the Lions with 338 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns against Grace Baptist.

His development has been a huge part of the team's best start in program history.

"It just took me working with myself and just me having confidence in my players and just letting it loose really," said Burgess.

The Lions have only lost one game this season, Burgess credits the success to the experience of the team.

"We've got that bond that is just incredible, from my freshman year to my senior year, we've had this big senior class. That's one of our strengths this year, it's our leadership and our senior leadership all the way from the line, our seniors on the line, all the way to our upperclassmen at wide receiver and running back."

Burgess and the Lions look to improve to 7-1, the team plays Friendship Christian in Nashville on Friday.

© 2017 WBIR.COM