VOTE: High school football offensive player of the week

Our helmet stickers go to: Jack Sompayrac of Knox Catholic; Gary Rankin of Alcoa; Morgan Ernst of Webb; and Cam Burden of Sevier County.

WBIR 5:49 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

It's time to honor the best the best offensive high school football player of the week!  

Cast your ballot in the poll below by Tuesday, Sept. 12 at noon. We'll reveal the winner on Thursday.

WEEK 1 WINNER: Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, a dual-threat talent who's spent his whole life around the Greene Devils program.

WEEK 2 WINNER: Claiborne's Elijah Beason, who dedicated his season to his closest teammate.

WEEK 3 WINNER: Sequoyah's Josh Stakely, who's got football in his DNA and also battled injuries to turn in a breakout start to this season.

WEEK 4 WINNER: Lenoir City's Devin Noah, a talented quarterback who assumed the Panthers' starting spot this season.

