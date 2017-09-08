WBIR
Close

SCORES: East Tenn. high school football

WBIR 11:37 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

Get the latest East Tennessee high school football scores below. Have a score? Report it on social media using #WBIRsports.

MORE: Scores and highlights

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories