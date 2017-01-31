govols247 recruiting profile: Cheyenne Labruzza

Cheyenne Labruzza, 3-star cornerback
6'0" 185 pounds
No. 16 recruit in Louisiana; No.428 recruit in the nation
GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "A guy that Tennessee legitimately beat out LSU to get in the state of Louisiana. Definitely a guy that Tennessee is excited about in the secondary."
On field outlook: "It looks like he's got as good a chance as anyone of coming in and playing right away in the secondary, despite having a knee injury during his senior season that's forced him to rehab most of the offseason. But no doubt a guy who looks like one of the higher upside players that Tennessee is adding at the cornerback spot and because of the Vols lack of proven depth there, should have a chance to come in and challenge early, even as a summer arrival, for the Vols this year."
