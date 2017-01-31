govols247 recruiting profile: Deandre Johnson

Deandre Johnson, a class of 2017 Early Enrollee, walks onto the court at Thompson-Boling arena at a Tennessee basketball game.

Deandre Johnson, 3-star weak-side defensive end (Early Enrollee)

6'3" 235 pounds

No. 103 recruit in Florida; No. 784 recruit in nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "Another one of Tennessee's pick ups from Florida, where Tennessee was a bit more active than usual this year in the 2017 class."

On-field outlook: "He's a guy who might have a chance to play early with Tennessee having lost three of its top defensive ends from last season, including star Derek Barnett, who's of course heading to the NFL Draft. Johnson will have time to develop this spring and summer before the other guys get on campus in this class, and that could give him time to carve out playing time as a true freshman." -Ryan Callahan

