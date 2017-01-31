govols247 recruiting profile: Eric Crosby

4-star defensive tackle Eric Crosby. Courtesy 247Sports (Photo: Custom)

Eric Crosby, 4-star defensive tackle

6'1" 330 pounds

No. 7 recruit in Virginia; No. 218 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the earlier highly ranked commits in Tennessee's class, they beat out Virginia Tech, one of the in state schools that chased him. To get a guy like that at such a position of need, really big for Tennessee in this class."

On field outlook: "Should have a chance to come in and compete for some early playing time. Weighed in at 330 pounds on his official visit to Knoxville back in January, so he's going to have to drop a few pounds before he gets started on campus, but that shouldn't be difficult, he once weighed 290 or closer to 300 pounds and that's probably a more ideal playing weight for him, but pretty athletic defensive tackle for his size, only around 6'1" but really moves well inside. Because of that, he should have a chance to play as a true freshman." -Ryan Callahan

(© 2017 WBIR)