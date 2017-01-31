govols247 recruiting profile: K'Rojhn Calbert

Three-star offensive tackle K'Rojhn Calbert. Courtesy Ryan Callahan, 247Sports. (Photo: Custom)

K'Rojhn Calbert, 3-star offensive tackle

6'5" 296 pounds

No. 21 recruit in Tennessee; No. 622 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the more under the radar additions, he was really an unknown going into the summer camp season and then caught the attention of South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and some others. Only played a handful of games over his sophomore and junior year because of some injuries, focused on basketball even at one point, and then going into his senior year finally got a chance to play and stay healthy."

On field outlook: "A guy who is still an unproven commodity, a bit raw at the offensive tackle position, could play elsewhere on the offensive line as well. But on top of all that, has some NFL type upside at 6'5" 290 pounds, really good size, good athleticism, all the tools you'd want, so a guy who's going to take some time to develop, but Tennessee is really excited about his potential at the next level." -Ryan Callahan

