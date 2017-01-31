govols247 recruiting profile: LaTrell Bumphus

Three-star defensive end LaTrell Bumphus. Courtesy 247Sports. (Photo: Custom)

LaTrell Bumphus, 3-star weak-side defensive end

6'3.5" 242 pounds

No. 17 recruit in Tennessee; No. 463 in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "A guy whose stock really rose last spring with Alabama, USC, Florida, some other big time programs getting involved with him, even in the summer after he committed to Tennessee, Alabama continued to show some interest in him as a tight end."

On field outlook: "A lot of people think his higher upside might be a defensive end, in Tennessee's system he could be a good fit there in particular. Around 242 pounds, has some good pass rush skills, but at the same time, wants to play tight end or would at least like to get a good look there at the college level and I think that's where he's likely to start out at Tennessee with them not having a ton of depth at that position."

(© 2017 WBIR)