govols247 recruiting profile: Maleik Gray

Maleik Gray, four-star defensive back. (Photo: Custom)



GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "Ended up being a pretty interesting recruitment, they beat out Florida State and Alabama for him initially. Down the stretch Florida State snuck into the picture again but Tennessee managed to fight them off and hold onto one of the stars of their class."

On-field outlook: "While he's a safety and projected to play there in college, he actually didn't play there in high school. Mostly played linebacker and rushed off the edge quite a bit, so he will face a bit of a transition into playing safety at the next level. He'll have a chance to come in and at least play on special teams while picking up that position and down the road certainly projects as an impact player for Tennessee."

