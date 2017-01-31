WBIR
govols247 recruiting profile: Marquez Bembry

GoVols247's Ryan Callahan tells us about class of 2017 Vols commit Marquez Bembry.

WBIR 12:51 AM. EST February 01, 2017

 

Marquez Bembry, three-star athlete

Interesting note: The longest commitment to Tennessee in 2017 class. Committed in March 2016.

On-field outlook: "A lot of upside because of his athleticism. Has great track speed, one-hundred meter time in the 10.6 second range and at 214 pounds they think still has some room to add weight to that frame. They actually project him playing at defensive end mostly in college and maybe having a chance to play some linebacker too, being sort of a hybrid player." -Ryan Callahan

