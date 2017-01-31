govols247 recruiting profile: Marquez Bembry

Marquez Bembry 2017 Vols three-star athlete commit (Photo: Custom)

Marquez Bembry, three-star athlete

Interesting note: The longest commitment to Tennessee in 2017 class. Committed in March 2016.

On-field outlook: "A lot of upside because of his athleticism. Has great track speed, one-hundred meter time in the 10.6 second range and at 214 pounds they think still has some room to add weight to that frame. They actually project him playing at defensive end mostly in college and maybe having a chance to play some linebacker too, being sort of a hybrid player." -Ryan Callahan

(© 2017 WBIR)