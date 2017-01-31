govols247 recruiting profile: Matthew Butler

Three-star strongside defensive end Matthew Butler. Courtesy Ryan Bethea, 247Sports. (Photo: Custom)

Matthew Butler, 3-star strong-side defensive end (4-star in 247Sports rankings)

6'4" 270 pounds

No. 12 recruit in North Carolina; No. 454 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "He really had an impressive performance at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, where he really made a name for himself after an impressive senior season."

On field outlook: "Looks like he has a chance to come in right away and help on Tennessee's defensive line. Looks like a bigger defensive end, he played defensive end in high school, but has a chance to slide inside. You could see him slide inside to defensive tackle on a full time basis, but, at the very least a very versatile guy on the defensive line who looks strong enough, unlike a lot of freshmen, to come in and help Tennessee at a position of need." -Ryan Callahan

