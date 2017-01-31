govols247 recruiting profile: Princeton Fant

Three-star wide receiver Princeton Fant. Courtesy 247Sports. (Photo: Custom)

Princeton Fant, 3-star wide receiver

6'2" 200 pounds

No. 26 recruit in Tennessee; No. 848 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "A guy that really is an unknown, he didn't play a lot at the high school level because of some injuries. A guy who doesn't have all than many receptions at the high school level, but everyone who's seen him play in camp and in games knows he has the potential to be a really good receiver at the SEC level."

On field outlook: "A guy the Vols are at least excited about his potential, they just need him to stay healthy and stay away from having additional issues with the same knee." -Ryan Callahan

(© 2017 WBIR)