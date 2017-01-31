govols247 recruiting profile: Riley Locklear

Three-star offensive lineman Riley Locklear. (Photo: Custom)

Riley Locklear, three-star offensive lineman (early enrollee)

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "Tennessee's very first pickup on the offensive line, committed to the Vols back in early July, they beat out Florida State, West Virginia, some good programs for him. He has an interesting background, played other positions besides offensive line in high school. Started out as a running back, transitioned to tight end, said he used to be scrawny at one point in his freshman and sophomore years. Now he's a 290-pound offensive lineman.

On-field outlook: "He played tackle primarily in high school but has the versatility to play pretty much anywhere on the offensive line. Tennessee even gave him a few snaps at center during one of its camps last summer so there's a chance he could play any of the five positions across the offensive fronts. He might need some time to develop physically, as many offensive lineman do when they arrive on campus. Definitely a guy down the road that has a chance to play on Tennessee's offensive line."

