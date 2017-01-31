govols247 recruiting profile: Shanon Reid

Vols early enrollee linebacker Shanon Reid walking onto the field at Neyland Stadium.



Shanon Reid, 3-star linebacker (early enrollee)

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the higher rated pickups for Tennessee in the last couple months before signing day, but Tennessee didn't have much competition as it turned out. Michigan was believed to be the favorite for him and had his first official visit. LSU then swooped into the picture after Tennessee hosted him on a visit. At one point a lot of people thought he would end up with the Tigers but LSU and Michigan backed off, leaving Tennessee to compete mainly with Iowa State at the last minute to get him. A pretty highly rated gift in December."

RELATED: Vols' Shanon Reid grateful for opportunity to escape gun violence, get education

On-field outlook: "Around 202 pounds, a pretty light linebacker, a guy who's going to need to add some weight but if he can do that he's a very athletic player at that position and someone Tennessee can definitely use some help from at least on special teams as a true freshman." -Ryan Callahan

