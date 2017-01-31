govols247 recruiting profile: Solon Page III

Three-star outside linebacker Solon Page III. Courtesy @SolonPage. (Photo: Custom)

Solon Page III, 3-star outside linebacker

6'2" 207 pounds

No. 60 recruit in Georgia; No.592 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of Tennessee's few commitments from the state of Georgia, not their best year down in Georgia, but they were very happy to get this guy. His stock started to rise after a very impressive senior season. Georgia football obviously very strong, he was the class 5A defensive player of the year."

On field outlook: "Had more than 160 tackles, covered a lot of ground in space, really athletic player, kind of reminds a lot of people of Quart'e Sapp, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, some of those more athletic linebackers that Tennessee has signed over the past few years. Over the long haul, has the chance to be a good player, needs to add some weight, he's somewhere around 210 pounds right now, so if he can add about 20 or so pounds over the next couple of years, I think he's someone who can surprise a lot of people from this class." -Ryan Callahan

