govols247 recruiting profile: Theo Jackson

Three-star safety Theo Jackson. Courtesy Ryan Callahan, 247Sports. (Photo: Custom)

Theo Jackson, 3-star safety

6'2" 175 pounds

No. 17 recruit in Tennessee; No. 531 in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the more versatile defensive backs in this class he's rated as a safety by 247Sports, but athletic enough to help at nickel, maybe even at cornerback. There was some talk of that early in his recruitment, I think the focus has shifted more toward safety and nickel later on in the process."

On field outlook: "Showed a lot of versatility in high school, having played quarterback, receiver, obviously multiple positions in the secondary, returned some kicks and punts so can do a little bit of everything. Just a good football player. I think has a lot of upside, despite not being highly rated, has the potential to develop into a starter in the long run, especially at safety, having a big frame at 6'2"."

(© 2017 WBIR)